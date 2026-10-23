Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Anil Pandit Named Wanted Accused, Shooters To Be Taken To Aarey Forest For Crime Scene Reconstruction | PTI

Mumbai: Anil Pandit, a suspected key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been named as a wanted accused in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, with investigators suspecting his role in hatching the conspiracy and financing the attack while operating from California in the United States.

Earlier, in the murder case of former NCP leader Baba Siddique, Lawrence Bishnoi gang members Shubham Lonkar and Anmol Bishnoi were also named as wanted accused. According to the investigation, Pandit allegedly played a key role in planning the firing at Shroff’s residence and arranging funds for the operation. Accused Sameer, arrested in Haryana, was allegedly in direct contact with Pandit. Two other accused, Jatin and Sameer, were arrested from Sonipat in Haryana and are being brought to Mumbai on transit remand, sources said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The two main shooters arrested in connection with the attack on actor Tiger Shroff, who allegedly carried out the firing, have been brought from the Anti-Extortion Cell office to the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office. https://t.co/h8FxVWti9l — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2026

Shooters to be taken to Aarey forest late tonight

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) is likely to take the arrested shooters — Rehan, Ritik and Phool Singh — to Aarey forest late on Thursday night to identify the spot where they allegedly practised firing before the attack, sources said.

According to the investigation, on October 17, Rehan, Phool Singh and Ritik allegedly collected weapons from Babita and Radha. They then travelled by an autorickshaw to Aarey forest to practise firing. The accused reportedly paid Rs 400 for the autorickshaw ride.

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Weapon jams during firing practice

However, during the firing practice, one of the weapons allegedly jammed. Later, while the accused were attempting to dismantle the weapon using a screwdriver at the R R Hotel in Andheri, it reportedly misfired. Sources said Rehan has a previous firing case registered against him in Haryana, while Phool Singh has a case related to vehicle theft.

Investigators are now attempting to establish the movements of the shooters, trace the alleged weapon supply chain and ascertain the roles of the suspected gang operatives involved in the conspiracy.

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