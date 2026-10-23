Kim Kardashian Turns 46 In Stunning Open Robe Archival Couture From 1995; Kylie Jenner, Khloé And Kris Join |

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 46th birthday on October 21 in true fashion icon style, stepping out in two striking archival couture ensembles from Paco Rabanne’s Fall 1995 collection. The SKIMS founder marked her special day with a glamorous birthday dinner, bringing vintage fashion back into the spotlight with bold silhouettes, sparkling embellishments and statement headpieces.

The looks were handpicked by Olivier Rousteing, Rabanne’s creative director, who selected the archival designs for Kim’s birthday celebration.

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For the evening, Kim began with a daring lime-green crystal-trimmed mesh minidress designed to resemble an open robe. Featuring a plunging neckline, a high slit and shimmering embellishments, the ensemble highlighted the label’s signature metallic aesthetic and bold approach to couture. The striking colour and revealing silhouette gave the ensemble an open robe style.

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She paired the dress with a matching chainmail-style headpiece adorned with oversized emerald-green stones. Worn over her long, straight hair, the headpiece added a dramatic finishing touch to the look. Black open-toed heelscompleted the ensemble, allowing the vibrant outfit to take centre stage.

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Birthday girl's second outfit:

Kim later switched into a fuchsia-red version of the same dress, proving that one archival design could make two equally memorable statements. The second look retained the plunging neckline and embellished mesh detailing but brought a brighter, more dramatic colour palette to the celebration. She paired it with a coordinating headpiece featuring smaller red stones and accessorised with an oversized crystal pendant necklace.

The birthday dinner took place at Baldi, inside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Kim celebrated the occasion surrounded by her family, including sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner.