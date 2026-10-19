Disha Patani's Garba Performance At Ambani's Dandiya Night Moments Before Tiger Shroff Firing Incident Goes Viral |

Actress Disha Patani was among the celebrities who brought festive glamour to the Ambani family's Reliance Garba celebrations in Jamnagar on Sunday, October 18. However, her performance has now drawn attention online after she was spotted visiting actor Tiger Shroff's residence in Mumbai hours after a firing incident involving him.

Disha, who was in Jamnagar for the grand Navratri celebrations, was seen performing on stage to the popular track Nagada Sang Dhol. Videos from the event show the actress dancing to the energetic song while embracing the festive spirit of the occasion.

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For her performance, Disha opted for a dazzling traditional ensemble featuring an ivory and powder-blue lehenga, paired with a shimmering blouse. She completed her look with a statement choker necklace, adding to the glamour of her festive appearance.

Disha Patani Visits Tiger Shroff After Firing Incident

Later that night, Disha was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport before reportedly heading straight to Tiger Shroff's residence. Videos circulating on social media showed the actress appearing visibly distressed as she made her way inside the house. Her visit came hours after gunmen allegedly opened fire at Tiger's vehicle in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening.

Read Also Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Three Accused

According to reports, Tiger was returning after playing football when unidentified assailants fired several rounds at his car. The actor escaped a direct bullet injury, although members of his staff and another person were reported injured. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Social media posts attributed to individuals named Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu have reportedly claimed responsibility for the firing in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, the alleged gang connection remains subject to police investigation.