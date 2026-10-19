Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Three Accused | Instagram

On Monday, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against three accused who were involved in firing shots at actor Tiger Shroff. According to ANI, the FIR was filed against three accused under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Meanwhile, the police investigation is still underway to establish the identity of the accused.

The Baaghi actor was attacked on Sunday while he was leaving a ground after playing football. Two men fired shots at him before fleeing from the location. While reportedly Tiger didn't sustain any serious injuries, his driver was shot. A video went viral on social media, which showed that the actor quickly took the driver's seat and took his driver to the hospital.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Later, a voice note made it to social media in which Anil Pandit and associate Harman Sandhu, acting in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the firing incident targeting Tiger. The audio message stated that previously they had warned Tiger against working with actor Salman Khan.

Accused spotted at Anderi station

Meanwhile, the three accused in the case allegedly reached Andheri railway station after the attack and abandoned their motorcycle before fleeing. Police have seized the Mumbai-registered bike and are checking its records and CCTV footage to trace them.

Tiger Shroff's video and pictures with bandages go viral

After the incident, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, visited Tiger's house to meet him. The videos and pictures of his meeting with the actor have gone viral on social media, and Tiger is seen with multiple bandages.

Disha Patani visits Tiger Shroff's house

Meanwhile, Disha Patani, who was reportedly in Jamnagar for the Ambanis' Navratri celebration, flew down to Mumbai on Sunday night and quickly rushed to Tiger's house to meet him. The actress looked distressed.

Watch Disha Patani's video below...

Tiger has not yet shared any statement about the incident.