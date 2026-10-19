'Krishna Lagu Chu': Radhika Ambani's Comment Goes Viral As Anant Ambani And Family Join Garba Night In Jamnagar | WATCH |

The Ambani family brought festive cheer to the eighth night of Navratri at the grand Reliance Garba celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant-Ambani joined the festivities, interacting with the massive gathering and embracing the spirit of the festival.

Several videos from the event have surfaced online, capturing the family enjoying the celebrations. Nita Ambani and Radhika were seen performing garba steps on stage as the enthusiastic crowd cheered them on, adding to the festive energy of the evening.

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The family also took the opportunity to address the gathering. Mukesh Ambani extended his Navratri wishes to everyone, while Nita Ambani asked the crowd whether they were enjoying the garba celebrations. Anant Ambani received loud cheers from the audience and, in his style, encouraged everyone to enjoy the festivities rather than spend time on speeches.

However, it was Radhika who stole the spotlight with her response to the crowd. Having recently celebrated her 32nd birthday on October 16, she received warm birthday wishes from the audience. Responding in Gujarati, she said, “Ekdum Krishna lagu chu,” which translates to “You all look exactly like Krishna.” Her playful remark has since caught the internet’s attention, with the moment going viral on social media.

The Ambani family also embraced traditional festive fashion for the occasion. Nita Ambani wore a vibrant, colourful saree styled in the Gujarati drape, while Anant opted for a pink kurta. Radhika looked elegant in an olive-green traditional ensemble paired with a Bandhani dupatta.

The eighth night also featured a performance by actress Disha Patani. Over the preceding days, several Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy, have joined the celebrations.