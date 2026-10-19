MS Dhoni, Radhika Ambani Enjoy Ice Cream In 'Navratri Mela' At Reliance Township In Jamnagar; Visuals Go Viral |

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, joined Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant-Ambani for the Navratri Mela at Reliance Township in Jamnagar on Sunday, October 18. Several videos from the celebrations have surfaced online, offering glimpses of the group enjoying the festive carnival, trying rides and spending time together.

One of the clips capturing attention shows Dhoni and Radhika enjoying cups of ice cream amid the festivities, while Sakshi is seen chatting with someone nearby. Surrounded by tight security, the celebrities appeared to soak in the festive atmosphere as other visitors enjoyed the carnival.

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Another video captures a light-hearted moment between Dhoni and Anant Ambani as the two enjoy a jhula ride. Anant is later seen approaching a rotating cabin attraction and seemingly encouraging Dhoni to join him. Dhoni, however, gestures that he might not be able to handle the ride and could feel nauseous, prompting a relatable moment that has caught viewers' attention.

Dhoni and Sakshi's visit to Jamnagar:

Dhoni and Sakshi arrived in Jamnagar on Friday, October 16, and were also part of the celebrations for Radhika's birthday. The couple subsequently joined the Ambani family's Navratri festivities, which have featured grand celebrations and appearances by several Bollywood celebrities.

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The Navratri Mela at Reliance Township has been a major attraction this festive season, bringing together traditional celebrations, carnival rides and celebrity appearances.