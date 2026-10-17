MS Dhoni Dons ₹2.59 Cr Rolex Watch As He Lands In Jamnagar With His Wife Sakshi |

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni grabbed attention with his latest airport appearance as he arrived in Jamnagar alongside his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. While the couple kept their travel looks relatively understated, the cricketer’s choice of wristwear stood out, reportedly featuring a luxury Rolex timepiece worth a staggering ₹2.59 crore.

Dhoni was spotted stepping out of the airport in a relaxed ensemble, sporting a simple half-sleeved T-shirt paired with black sunglasses. Staying true to his effortless personal style, the former India skipper kept his outfit casual and comfortable, letting his accessories do the talking.

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The standout element of his look was reportedly the Rolex Daytona “Giraffe”, a distinctive luxury chronograph known for its precious materials and unusual dial design. The timepiece is estimated to have a market value of approximately ₹2.59 crore, or around $273,000.

The watch features a rose-gold case paired with a chestnut-brown dial embellished with diamonds and a matching brown strap. Its rich colour palette and precious-stone detailing give it a distinctive appearance, setting it apart from more conventional sports watches. The Daytona collection is also renowned among watch enthusiasts for combining precision chronograph functionality with luxury design.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Dhoni accompanied her husband during the arrival, with the couple drawing attention from those present at the airport. Although Dhoni’s overall appearance was simple, the reported luxury timepiece added a striking touch to his travel look.

Known for his preference for understated dressing, Dhoni often keeps his public appearances relaxed. This time, however, his reported ₹2.59 crore Rolex became the talking point, offering a glimpse into the world of high-end watches and the former cricketer’s luxury accessories.