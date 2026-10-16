Karan Johar Dons ₹1.70 Lakh Gold Hummingbird Brooch On Koffee With Karan's Salman Khan Episode; Inside His Luxe Look |

Karan Johar is known for making bold fashion choices, and his latest appearance on Koffee With Karan is another reminder of his love for statement accessories. With Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor gracing the couch, the episode has been grabbing attention not only for its celebrity conversations but also for the fashion moments served on the show.

As the host, Karan kept his look classic yet luxurious, stepping out in a black two-piece suit by Dolce & Gabbana. Featuring structured, broad shoulders and a sharp silhouette, the ensemble offered a timeless base for the filmmaker’s signature maximalist styling. However, it was his choice of accessories that truly elevated the look.

TAKE A LOOK:

Karan added a striking gold hummingbird brooch by Schiaparelli, reportedly priced at ₹1,70,792. Crafted from gold-plated brass, the sculptural piece depicts a hummingbird with wings shaped like hands, reflecting the fashion house’s distinctive surrealist aesthetic. The unusual design brought an artistic edge to his otherwise classic black suit.

He further accessorised with Schiaparelli’s surrealist mouth ring, valued at approximately ₹1,33,406. The statement jewellery complemented the brooch, reinforcing Karan’s preference for accessories that double as conversation starters.

Adding another dose of luxury to the ensemble was a limited-edition Hermès Doré Chèvre Chamkilight Metallic Mini Kelly II 20 bag with Permabrass hardware from 2025. The coveted accessory is estimated to be worth around ₹42,25,328, making it one of the most eye-catching elements of his look.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor brought her own brand of glamour to the episode in a head-to-toe Sabyasachi ensemble. She paired a black silk-satin shirt featuring a crisp collar and button-down front with an embroidered pencil skirt adorned with multicoloured sequins and intricate floral beadwork.

Layered gold pendant necklaces, statement rings and drop earrings completed her look, striking a balance between classic tailoring and ornate embellishment.