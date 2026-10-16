Ranbir Kapoor Dons ₹78 Lakh Ram Janmabhoomi Watch At Ramayana: Rise Of Legend Bengaluru Trailer Launch |

Ranbir Kapoor brought together traditional Indian fashion and luxury watchmaking at the launch of Ramayana: Rise Of Legend Trailer 2 in Bengaluru on October 15. The actor, who was joined by co-stars Sai Pallavi and Yash, made a statement in an elegant ethnic ensemble, but it was his eye-catching timepiece that caught the attention of luxury fashion enthusiasts.

Ranbir opted for a classic white kurta set, which he layered with a velvet Nehru jacket for a regal touch. He completed the look with a statement bird brooch, adding a hint of understated glamour to his traditional attire. However, the standout accessory was the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Edition watch, reportedly valued at approximately ₹78 lakh.

The luxury timepiece features a rose-gold finish, an intricate skeleton dial that reveals the mechanical details beneath the surface, and a vibrant saffron-orange strap. The striking colour combination lends the watch a distinctive identity, while its detailed construction reflects the craftsmanship associated with high-end Swiss watchmaking.

Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹78 Lakh Watch

The Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Edition is a special timepiece created in collaboration with Indian luxury watch retailer Ethos Watches Boutiques. The design brings together the precision of Swiss horology and elements inspired by Indian spiritual heritage.

Its skeleton dial is a defining feature, offering a glimpse into the watch’s intricate movement. The rose-gold case adds warmth and sophistication, while the saffron-orange strap reinforces the identity of this special edition.

With an estimated market price of ₹78 lakh, or approximately $82,160, the watch is a statement accessory that goes beyond conventional luxury styling. Its cultural inspiration also makes it a distinctive addition to the world of collectible timepieces.