Vicky Kaushal Brings Tauba Tauba Energy To Reliance Garba In Jamnagar; Actor’s Festive Moves Steal The Show |

Navratri celebrations at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat, have been a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities adding glamour to the traditional garba nights. On October 17, the seventh day of Navratri, actor Vicky Kaushal joined the festivities, treating the crowd to his energetic dance moves and bringing his signature Tauba Tauba charm to the celebration.

Vicky was seen performing traditional garba steps before switching to the hook steps of his popular track Tauba Tauba. His performance blended the spirit of the festival with the actor’s signature style, making it a memorable moment from the evening.

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For the occasion, Vicky kept his look relaxed yet festive, wearing a white T-shirt paired with black trousers. He elevated the simple outfit with an embellished jacket featuring colourful motifs, adding a vibrant touch that perfectly matched the Navratri mood.

The celebrations at Reliance Greens have been drawing attention for their grand scale and celebrity appearances. The township has been transformed into a festive arena featuring traditional décor, a dedicated Amba Mataji temple and large garba circles where employees and their families come together to celebrate. Live Bollywood performances have added another layer of excitement to the festivities.

In the first six days of Navratri, celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy were among those who joined the celebrations.

With Vicky bringing both traditional garba moves and his much-loved Bollywood dance steps to the floor, the seventh night added another lively chapter to Jamnagar’s ongoing Navratri festivities.