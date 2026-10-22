Madhuri Dixit Redefines Cocktail Chic In A Shimmering Saree And Ruffled Collar Blouse Look, 'Not Ageing At All,' React Netizens

By: Rutunjay D | October 22, 2026
Madhuri Dixit exuded timeless elegance in a pastiche of soft hues, wearing a pastel tri-color embellished saree from designer Akanksha Gajria's upcoming collection.
The saree features a seamless ombre gradient transitioning through three delicate shades: romantic blush pink at the top, a soft mint-seafoam green in the middle, and a dusky lavender-mauve at the lower pleats.
She draped the sheer georgette-organza saree with soft fluidity, giving the silhouette a light, ethereal quality.
The entire expanse of the saree is laden with dense, starry geometric sequin scatterings and delicate crystal embellishments that catch the light from every angle.
She paired the drape with a matching blush pink sleeveless blouse featuring a deep V-neckline adorned with textured ruffle-appliqué detailing along the lapel collar.
Complementing the sparkling ensemble, her jewelry was kept subtle yet sophisticated with sparkling drop earrings and a single statement cocktail ring.
Her hair was styled in glamorous, soft side-swept waves with a subtle side parting that framed her face seamlessly.