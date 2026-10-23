'Scariest Thing I've Ever Done': Canadian High Diver Becomes First Woman To Dive-Off A Free-Standing Iceberg | Instagram/Molly Carlson

Canadian high diver Molly Carlson has made history by completing a daring dive from a free-standing iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean. The 28-year-old athlete performed a backward dive from approximately 15 metres above the freezing waters off Twillingate in Newfoundland, Canada, marking a remarkable first for women in the sport.

The extraordinary feat, achieved in June after years of planning, has been documented in Red Bull Iceberg Dive, which captures the preparation, risks and determination behind the historic jump.

Molly Carlson Takes On A Dangerous Iceberg Challenge

Known for her performances in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Carlson is accustomed to plunging into water from considerable heights. However, diving from a floating iceberg presented an entirely different challenge, with unpredictable conditions making the attempt significantly more dangerous than a conventional cliff dive.

Unlike a fixed diving platform, an iceberg can shift, crack or overturn without warning. Finding a suitable formation that could support the athlete safely was therefore one of the most difficult parts of the project.

Carlson, who hails from Thunder Bay, Ontario, spent months preparing for the attempt. Her training included exposure to cold water, testing specialised wetsuits and learning ice-climbing techniques alongside Canadian climber Will Gadd, who helped guide the expedition.

Why The Historic Dive Took Years To Plan

The idea was not an overnight decision. Speaking to CBC Sports, Carlson revealed that the project had been in development for approximately four years.

Even after the team reached Newfoundland, completing the dive was far from certain. They had to identify a sufficiently stable iceberg and wait for favourable weather conditions and manageable ocean swells before proceeding.

Carlson acknowledged the risks involved in the documentary, explaining that the challenge pushed her beyond her usual comfort zone. Despite having experience diving from heights exceeding 20 metres, she described the iceberg attempt as the scariest thing she had ever done.

The unpredictable nature of the ice and the freezing Atlantic waters meant that extensive preparation and careful assessment were essential before the team could give the jump the go-ahead.

Carlson On Her Record-Breaking Jump

When the opportunity finally arrived, Carlson executed a backward dive from the approximately 15-metre-high iceberg and plunged into the icy North Atlantic.

Recounting the moment to CBC Sports, the athlete said she felt as though she had been airborne for around 10 minutes. She described the experience as the dive of her dreams, capturing the exhilaration of completing a challenge she had imagined for years.

Beyond the sporting achievement, Carlson also wanted the project to showcase Canada's striking natural landscapes and draw attention to the country's distinctive wilderness.