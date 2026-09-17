FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: Tata Sons Approves Fresh Five-Year Term For N Chandrasekaran; Fadnavis Welcomes Jarange’s Strike Withdrawal; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Tata Sons Reverses Course On Leadership, N Chandrasekaran Gets Fresh Five-Year Term

Tata Sons has reversed course and approved a fresh five-year term for N Chandrasekaran, as uncertainty continues over its possible IPO and board tensions. (Read more...)

2. New UPI Charges Explained: These 5 Transactions Will Still Remain Free

New UPI rules introduce MDR on select large merchant payments, while personal transfers, small purchases and payments to small merchants stay free. (Read more...)

3. ‘I Am Happy’: Fadnavis Welcomes Manoj Jarange Patil’s Decision To End 20-Day Hunger Strike, Assures Action On Maratha Quota Demands

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Manoj Jarange Patil's decision to end his 20-day hunger strike, saying the government had accepted 12 of his 13 demands. Fadnavis said one demand faced legal hurdles and assured that the accepted demands would be fulfilled. Jarange ended his fast after talks with a government delegation and gave the state three months to act. (Read more...)

4. SEMICON India 2026: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Delhi Expo Showcasing India’s Growing Semiconductor Manufacturing & Technology Ecosystem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and inaugurated SEMICON India 2026 at Delhi’s Yashobhoomi Convention Centre. The September 17-19 event brings together global semiconductor firms, startups and policymakers, showcasing India’s growing capabilities across manufacturing, design, packaging and electronics. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to inaugurate SEMICON India 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi



The three-day conference and exhibition, being held from 17 to 19 September 2026, is organised on the theme ‘Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem’. It… pic.twitter.com/csJpOjcF3m — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

5. 'Druzhba-Dosti': Putin's Special Birthday Message For PM Modi As He Turns 76

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, praising his role in strengthening India-Russia ties. Putin highlighted their recent discussions as productive and expressed readiness to continue cooperation on bilateral and global issues. He also thanked Modi for hosting him during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. (Read more...)

6. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Meets Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi Over Highway, Road Safety & AMU Kishanganj Centre Development

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi-led delegation met Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi, seeking road infrastructure and safety measures in Bihar and Maharashtra. They demanded retaining the Barsoi highway alignment, RCC bridges, an EMRS in Katihar and faster development of AMU's Kishanganj Centre. (Read more...)

Delhi | On 16th September, A delegation led by AIMIM President and Member of Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi, along with Party Legislators from Bihar and Maharashtra, met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of Education, Pralhad Joshi and… pic.twitter.com/GknFmVu88A — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

7. Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park Loses 18-Year-Old Tigress Bijalee To Age-Related Health Issues

Tigress Bijalee, who lived at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park for over a decade, died aged around 18 years and four months on Wednesday. SGNP said her food intake had gradually declined since last month and she was receiving veterinary treatment and supportive care. Officials attributed her death to age-related health issues, while a post-mortem will ascertain the exact cause. (Read more...)

8. Vadnagar Marks PM Modi’s 76th Birthday With Cleanliness Drive And Grand Maha Aarti Led By Home Minister Amit Shah

Gujarat's Vadnagar marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with a grand Maha Aarti at Sharmishtha Lake, a local cleanliness drive, and the launch of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan bike rally led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Read more...)

9. 'Our Paths Are Not Meant To Be Together': Prithvi Shaw's Fiancée Akriti Agarwal Announces Separation In Emotional Post

Prithvi Shaw’s fiancée Akriti Agarwal has announced that the couple have mutually decided to part ways, citing different goals and circumstances for their future. In an emotional Instagram post, Agarwal said they continue to love and care for each other but accept that their paths are not meant to be together. She also urged everyone to respect their privacy. (Read more...)

10. WATCH: Intruder Gets Trapped In Steel Grill While Allegedly Attempting To Enter Locked Bungalow, Beaten by Locals In Surat

A viral video from Surat’s Nana Varachha shows an unidentified man trapped in a steel grill at a locked bungalow, where locals allegedly beat him with sticks. Kapodra police said the incident occurred around 15 days ago in Rajaram Nagar Society. The bungalow owner reported no theft or broken locks. Police are investigating the man’s identity and alleged motive. (Read more...)