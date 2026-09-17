Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park Loses 18-Year-Old Tigress Bijalee To Age-Related Health Issues |

Mumbai: In a shocking news that came to light from Borivali, Tigress Bijalee (T2), who had been housed at Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) since 2016, died earlier this week at the age of approximately 18 years and four months.

According to the information received from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park administration, she passed away on Wednesday, September 16, at around 9:45 PM after she was suffering from age-related health issues.

Health declined since last month

The Park administration said a gradual decline in Bijalee's food intake had been observed since last month, following which her health was closely monitored.

She was provided veterinary treatment and supportive care under the guidance of the Technical Veterinary Advisory Team of Western Maharashtra.

Despite continued treatment, supportive care and monitoring by the veterinary team, Bijalee died on Wednesday night, officials said.

At SGNP for over a decade

Bijalee was brought to Sanjay Gandhi National Park from Pench Tiger Reserve on July 11, 2016.

She remained under the Park's care for more than a decade and became a familiar presence among visitors as well as veterinary and animal-care teams during her years at SGNP.

The Park administration has attributed her death to age-related health complications. However, officials said a standard post-mortem examination would be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

SGNP seeks memories of Bijalee

Following Bijalee's death, the SGNP administration appealed to wildlife enthusiasts and visitors who had seen or photographed the tigress over the years to share their pictures and memories of her on social media as a tribute.

Her death marks the end of a decade-long chapter at the national park, where she had been under care since 2016.

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