‘I Am Happy’: Fadnavis Welcomes Manoj Jarange Patil’s Decision To End 20-Day Hunger Strike, Assures Action On Maratha Quota Demands

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed satisfaction after Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil called off his 20-day hunger strike and said the State Government would work to fulfil the community's demands at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Fadnavis said Jarange had earlier been informed that 12 of his 13 demands had been accepted, while one faced a legal hurdle.

"I am happy that Manoj Jarange Patil has withdrawn his indefinite hunger strike and that the sub-committee set up by our government is working to resolve the community's demands. We assure them that we will work to fulfil their demands," Fadnavis said.

Government takes positive approach

Fadnavis said the government had taken a positive approach towards the issue and asserted that several decisions concerning the welfare of the Maratha community had been taken under the current government.

He also thanked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ministers Prasad Lad and Uday Samant and others who, he said, had contributed to efforts to address the Maratha community's demands.

Jarange warns of Mumbai protest

Meanwhile, Jarange warned the State Government that he would take the protest to Mumbai if his demands over Maratha reservation were not addressed within three months.

According to reports, Jarange announced his decision to end the hunger strike after talks with a government delegation at Patoda in Beed district. The delegation included ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Dada Bhuse, MLC Prasad Lad, MLA Suresh Dhas and senior officials.

Jarange ends 20-day hunger strike

During the meeting, the delegation informed Jarange about the steps initiated by the State Government over the Maratha reservation demands. Jarange, who had halted at Patoda while travelling towards Mumbai, subsequently called off his 20-day hunger strike.

The development came days after Fadnavis said the government would not tolerate intimidating tactics and questioned the timing of the proposed agitation during Ganeshotsav.

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