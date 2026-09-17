Vadnagar Marks PM Modi’s 76th Birthday With Cleanliness Drive And Grand Maha Aarti Led By Home Minister Amit Shah | X/ AIR

Gandhinagar: As the country celebrates the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 76 on Thursday, September 17, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Vadnagar in Gujarat, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday to mark his birthday with a cleanliness drive. Later, he performed a grand Maha Aarti at the historic Sharmishtha Lake.

Union Home Minister led cleanliness drive in Vadnagar

Gujarat's Vadnagar marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with a grand Maha Aarti at Sharmishtha Lake, a local cleanliness drive, and the launch of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan bike rally led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Minister Amit Shah participated in a cleanliness drive at Vadnagar railway station to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and the launch of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

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Home Minister Shah extends birthday wishes

The Home Minister also extended warm wishes to the PM on the occasion of his birthday on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the symbol of tireless hard work, sacrifice, and foresight. The life of Modi ji, who has made karma his sadhana and national service the aim of his life, is an epic tale of penance, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve. His journey, filled with service and dedication, is an inspiration for millions of countrymen."

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Grand Maha Aarti at Sharmishtha Lake

Amit Shah also performed the grand Maha Aarti, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, at Sharmishtha Lake on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The Seva Sankalp campaign was also launched in the PM's native village, with the ceremony taking place amid damru beats and the sound of conch shells.