'Our Paths Are Not Meant To Be Together': Prithvi Shaw's Fiancée Akriti Agarwal Announces Separation In Emotional Post

Prithvi Shaw's Fiancée Akriti Agarwal Announces Separation | Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Akriti Agarwal has announced that she and her fiancé, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, have decided to part ways, bringing an end to their engagement months after the couple announced their relationship publicly.

Taking to Instagram, Agarwal shared an emotional statement and said that the decision was made mutually after they realised they had different goals and circumstances for their future. She stressed that despite continuing to love and care for each other, they had accepted that their paths were no longer meant to be together.

Prithvi Shaw's Fiancée Akriti Agarwal Announces Separation

“With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future,” Agarwal wrote. She added that their responsibilities and the circumstances they were currently facing had led them to mutually decide to go their separate ways.

Agarwal also wished both of them “the best, peace, and happiness” as they move forward and urged people to respect their privacy during what she described as a difficult time. She specifically asked people to refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind their decision.

Shaw and Agarwal had announced their engagement in March 2026, with the Indian cricketer sharing pictures from their engagement ceremony on social media. Their relationship later came under public attention following cryptic social media posts by Agarwal in July, which sparked speculation about their relationship. At the time, reports noted that there was no official confirmation linking those posts to Shaw.

Akriti Agarwal/Instagram

Agarwal’s latest statement now confirms that the couple have mutually decided to end their relationship. While she did not elaborate on the circumstances behind the separation, her appeal for privacy makes it clear that she does not want further speculation surrounding the matter.