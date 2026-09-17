'Druzhba-Dosti': Putin's Special Birthday Message For PM Modi As He Turns 76 | X

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, praising his contribution to strengthening the “special and privileged” strategic partnership between India and Russia. Putin also thanked Modi for the hospitality extended to him and the Russian delegation during last week’s BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

‘Druzhba-Dosti’ Message

The Russian Embassy in India shared Putin’s birthday message for Modi on Instagram with the hashtag ‘DruzhbaDosti’, combining the Russian and Hindi words for friendship. Under the Druzhba-Dosti vision, New Delhi and Moscow seek to deepen their ties over the next decade.

“You are rightly enjoying deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” the Russian Embassy wrote in its translation of Putin’s message from Russian.

Referring to his recent talks with Modi, Putin described them as “substantive, frank, and productive” and expressed readiness to continue cooperation between the two countries on bilateral and international issues.

“As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight. We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations,” Putin added.

Putin’s India Visit For BRICS Summit

Putin visited India on September 12-13 for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. During the visit, he met Modi at Bharat Mandapam, where the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in key sectors as well as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Black Sea region.

After their bilateral discussions, Putin and Modi travelled together in the same car to the INNOPROM Exhibition. The exhibition was organised by the two countries’ ministries of industry and trade.

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Leaders Shared Car In Kyrgyzstan

The two leaders had similarly travelled together in Kyrgyzstan on August 31. After bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, they shared a car to attend the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games.

Modi and Putin had also travelled together in the same car last year to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Leaders’ Summit