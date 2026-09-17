WATCH: Intruder Gets Trapped In Steel Grill While Allegedly Attempting To Enter Locked Bungalow, Beaten by Locals In Surat

A suspected trespasser allegedly attempting to enter a locked bungalow in the Nana Varachha area of Surat found himself trapped in a steel grille. Instead of helping him out, a group of locals allegedly began assaulting him with sticks. A video of the incident has recently gone viral on social media, prompting Kapodra police to launch an investigation.

Viral video shows man stuck in steel grill

The viral footage shows an unidentified man badly trapped between the steel bars installed at the bungalow. He can be seen struggling to free himself but remains stuck in the grille.

As people gathered around the spot, some of them allegedly accused him of being a thief and began hitting him with sticks. The video has since circulated widely on social media, sparking discussion among residents of Nana Varachha.

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Incident took place around 15 days ago

According to Kapodra police, the incident occurred approximately 15 days ago at a bungalow in the Rajaram Nagar Society of Nana Varachha. However, the video reportedly surfaced on social media only two or three days ago.

Police Inspector M.R. Solanki said authorities had not received any complaint or information about the incident when it occurred. The bungalow had reportedly been locked for a long period, and preliminary information suggests that the man entered the premises taking advantage of the property being vacant.

Police yet to confirm man's motive

Although the man is being described as a suspected thief, police have not yet established that he entered the bungalow with the intention of committing theft.

Investigators are working to identify the man and determine why he entered the property. His identity and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Bungalow owner says nothing was stolen

Police also contacted the bungalow's owner, Kishorbhai, over the viral video. According to the owner, the bungalow has been occupied by family members who have been living in the United States for several years.

The owner reportedly told police that nothing had been stolen from the property and that no lock or door appeared to have been broken. As a result, he did not believe there was sufficient reason to file a formal complaint.

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Kapodra police investigating viral video

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Kapodra police station. Police are now examining the viral footage and attempting to identify the man seen trapped in the grille.

The investigation is expected to establish whether the man actually intended to commit theft, how he entered the bungalow and what led to locals assaulting him after he became trapped.