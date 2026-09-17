Kanpur Shocker: Driver Poses As Doctor, Prescribes Medications To Patients In Hospital; Video Goes Viral |

A shocking incident has surfaced from a government hospital in Kanpur, where a man identified as a doctor’s driver was allegedly seen attending to patients and writing prescriptions while the medical officer was away.

The incident reportedly took place at Kanshi Ram Combined Hospital and Trauma Center in Kanpur. A video of the episode has since circulated widely online, prompting the hospital administration to seek an explanation from the concerned doctor.

Driver seen questioning patients in OPD

According to the video, the man, identified as Dev, was seen speaking to patients in the OPD and asking about their health complaints. He reportedly questioned some patients about symptoms such as stomach pain and other discomforts before proceeding to write prescriptions.

The footage has raised questions about how a non-medical staff member was allegedly allowed to handle patients and prescribe medicines inside a government healthcare facility.

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Doctor reportedly away on court-related work

Reports suggest that Emergency Medical Officer Ramkesh was away from the hospital because he had gone to court in connection with a case.

During his absence, Dev allegedly called patients into the OPD, listened to their complaints and issued prescriptions. Some patients were reportedly instructed to obtain the medicines from a medical shop located outside the hospital.

Viral video triggers hospital Action

The video subsequently appeared online and gained attention on social media. Following its circulation, hospital authorities reportedly sought an explanation from the doctor regarding the incident.

Officials have also warned that disciplinary or legal action, including the possibility of an FIR, could follow if such negligence is repeated.

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The incident has sparked concerns over patient safety and the supervision of medical services at government hospitals. The episode also highlights the risks associated with allowing unqualified personnel to perform duties that ordinarily require trained medical professionals.

Authorities are now expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any rules or hospital protocols were violated.