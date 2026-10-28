FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Spain Train Crash Death Toll Rises To 46, Mumbai Metro Line 12A Gets ₹13,856-Crore Approval'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Spain Train Crash Death Toll Rises To 46; 2 High-Speed Trains Collide In Toledo, Rail Services Between Madrid And Andalusia Suspended | Video

Forty-six people have died in a collision involving two high-speed trains in Spain’s Toledo province, according to local media. The crash reportedly derailed two carriages, injured passengers and prompted the suspension of rail services between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia. (Read more...)

2. Mumbai Metro Line 12A: All You Need To Know About ₹13,856-Crore Manpada-Katai Naka-Taloja Corridor

Maharashtra approved the Rs 13,856.37-crore Metro Line 12A linking Manpada-Katai Naka and Taloja via Kalyan Phata. The 18.40-km elevated corridor will have 12 stations. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered completion within three and a half years. (Read more...)

3. Bombay HC Restrains Misuse Of Natural Ice Cream Trademark Over Fake Franchise Offers, Fraudulent Websites & Emails

The Bombay High Court has restrained unidentified persons from misusing Natural Ice Cream’s trademark to allegedly dupe people through fake websites, emails and fraudulent franchise offers. The court granted interim relief, citing a strong prima facie case of trademark infringement. (Read more...)

4. 'ACP Rathod Samjhe The, Gulfam Hassan Nikle': BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Takes 'Sarfarosh' Dig At Naseeruddin Shah Over 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark - VIDEO

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia have been protesting to demand the restoration of student union elections. Their other demands reportedly include the removal of the chief proctor and the withdrawal of action taken against students participating in the agitation. Some students have also resorted to a hunger strike. (Read more...)

5. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Has A 'Gift' For His Predecessor Imran Khan: It's Not Freedom But A New Jail

The Islamabad Model Central Jail, where former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is expected to be shifted, is located in Sector H-16 and is spread over 90 acres. (Read more...)

6. Israel Election 2026: Netanyahu's Bloc Ahead, But 61-Seat Majority Remains Elusive

Meanwhile, Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, called on Eisenkot's opposition alliance to join hands with Arab parties to form a government, arguing that the combined numbers could deliver a parliamentary majority. (Read more...)

7. Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 353 Points To 73,246, Nifty Ends Below 22,700 As IT Stocks Drag

Sensex fell 353 points to 73,246 and Nifty closed at 22,699 as IT stocks declined. Jio Platforms surged on debut, while L&T and pharma shares gained. (Read more...)

8. AR Rahman Reacts To Ramayana Songs Mangal Rang And Ravana Tandav Facing Backlash: 'I've Done My Work Sincerely'



AR Rahman addressed the mixed reactions to the songs from Ramayana, revealing that his son keeps him updated on online criticism and changing public opinion. The composer called the project a major honour and responsibility, highlighting its cultural significance. Rahman has collaborated with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer on the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. (Read more...)

9. President Droupadi Murmu's Former ADC Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal Partners With Clothing Brand After Retirement; 'Looked Better In Uniform', Netizens React

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, the former Indian Army Special Forces officer who became an internet sensation while serving President Droupadi Murmu as her Aide-de-Camp (ADC), is back in the spotlight. This time, however, it is not his military uniform that has caught the internet’s attention, but his new venture in the fashion space. (Read more...)

10. Mexico TV Host Ernesto Chavana Kicks Drone, Hits Model Isabella Rojas In The Face During Live Show - VIDEO

Mexican TV host Ernesto Chavana accidentally injured model Isabella Rojas after kicking a production drone during a live broadcast of Es Show in Monterrey on October 26. The device flew into Rojas’ face, leaving her with an upper-lip injury. She received medical attention and later reassured fans. Chavana reportedly apologised and agreed to cover her medical expenses. (Read more...)