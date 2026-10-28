Mumbai Metro Line 12A: All You Need To Know About ₹13,856-Crore Manpada-Katai Naka-Taloja Corridor |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee approved the Rs 13,856.37-crore Metro Line 12A project, an 18.40-km elevated corridor connecting Manpada-Katai Naka to Taloja via Kalyan Phata. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to complete the project within three-and-a-half years.

The approval was granted at a committee meeting chaired by Fadnavis at Mantralaya on Tuesday. The corridor, to be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), aims to improve connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai and provide better access to industrial and logistics hubs across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Key Details Of The Project

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Metro Line 12A is a proposed 18.40-km elevated metro corridor linking Manpada-Katai Naka with Taloja through Kalyan Phata. The project is designed to strengthen public transport connectivity across the Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai regions, offering an alternative to road travel.

What Is The Project Cost & Completion Deadline?

The project has an estimated cost of Rs 13,856.37 crore. Fadnavis has directed officials to complete the corridor within three-and-a-half years. The MMRDA will oversee its execution, including the integrated flyover infrastructure. The entire route will be elevated and feature 12 stations. The corridor is projected to handle around 4.74 lakh passengers daily once operational.

Alongside the metro corridor, the project includes an integrated four-lane flyover measuring 6.93 km and a six-lane flyover extending 8.69 km. The combined infrastructure is intended to improve both public transport and road connectivity in the region.

Which Other Metro Lines Will It Connect With?

Metro Line 12A will have interchange facilities at three locations. Katai Naka is planned to provide connectivity with Metro Line 12 and the bullet train connectivity route. An interchange between Katai Naka and Kalyan Phata is proposed for Metro Line 14, while Amandoot will connect the corridor with Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1. Feeder bus services are also proposed at all stations to help commuters complete the last leg of their journeys.

How Will It Benefit Commuters?

According to MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time by 40 per cent to 50 per cent compared with road journeys. The proposed interchanges and feeder buses are intended to make travel between Kalyan-Dombivli, Kalyan Phata, Taloja and Navi Mumbai more convenient.

The project is also expected to ease congestion on major roads and national highways by encouraging commuters to use public transport. A shift away from private vehicles could help reduce transport-related carbon dioxide emissions.

Who Will Implement The Project?

The MMRDA will implement Metro Line 12A and has been appointed the special planning authority for the metro corridor and integrated flyovers. The Cabinet Infrastructure Committee has also approved the transfer of identified government land within the project’s influence area to the authority for project development and resource mobilisation.

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