Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹13,856 Crore Metro Line 12A From Manpada-Katai Naka To Taloja, 12 Stations Planned |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee has approved the 18.40-km Metro Line 12A connecting Manpada-Katai Naka to Taloja via Kalyan Phata, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directing officials to complete the project within three-and-a-half years. The project is estimated to cost Rs 13,856.37 crore.

CM Fadnavis Directs Officials To Expedite Metro Projects Across Maharashtra

The approval was granted at a meeting of the committee chaired by Fadnavis at the Mantralaya on Tuesday. Fadnavis directed officials to expedite ongoing metro projects across the state and ensure their timely completion. The new corridor is expected to strengthen connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai while improving access to industrial and logistics hubs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Presenting the project details, Mukherjee said the corridor is expected to reduce travel time by 40-50% compared with road travel, offering commuters a faster alternative and easing pressure on major roads.

Elevated Metro Corridor To Have 12 Stations And Integrated Flyovers

The entire 18.40-km corridor will be elevated and have 12 stations. The project includes an integrated four-lane flyover stretching 6.93 km and a six-lane flyover covering 8.69 km. The corridor is projected to carry around 4.74 lakh passengers daily.

The project envisages interchange facilities at Katai Naka with Metro Line 12 and the bullet train connectivity route, between Katai Naka and Kalyan Phata with Metro Line 14, and at Amandoot with Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1. Feeder bus services are also proposed at all stations to improve last-mile connectivity.

The improved public transport network is expected to encourage commuters to shift from private vehicles, reduce traffic congestion on national highways and lower carbon dioxide emissions. The project aims to cut commuting time, promote environmentally sustainable transport and support regional economic development through better connectivity.

The MMRDA will implement the project and has been appointed as the special planning authority for executing the metro corridor and integrated flyovers. The committee also approved the transfer of identified government land within the project's influence area to the authority for project development and resource mobilisation.

Meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Asim Kumar Gupta and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee attended the meeting.

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