Israel Election 2026: Netanyahu's Bloc Ahead, But 61-Seat Majority Remains Elusive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc has taken the lead in the partial vote count following the country's general election, but remains short of a parliamentary majority, setting the stage for potentially prolonged coalition negotiations.

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With 72.4% of ballot boxes counted as of 10:03 am local time, provisional results published by Israel's Central Elections Committee gave the pro-Netanyahu bloc 54 seats, against 48 for the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot. Arab parties were projected to secure 18 seats after the Ra'am party gained two seats in the latest count. The figures remain subject to change as counting continues, including ballots cast by soldiers.

Golan urges opposition-Arab alliance

Meanwhile, Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, called on Eisenkot's opposition alliance to join hands with Arab parties to form a government, arguing that the combined numbers could deliver a parliamentary majority.

In a post on X, Golan said the opposition and Arab parties together had the numbers to form a government and urged political leaders to overcome divisions between Jewish and Arab citizens.

He also criticised Netanyahu's alliance with ultra-Orthodox parties, arguing that their positions on military conscription undermined claims of a Zionist majority.

Trump credits endorsement for performance

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, credited his endorsement of Netanyahu for the prime minister's performance, saying the result had shifted from the prospect of a decisive defeat towards a possible victory or stalemate.

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Neither major bloc has secured the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset. The final outcome will depend on the remaining votes and negotiations among political parties.

Israel election 2026

Israel held its general election on October 27, 2026, to elect all 120 members of the Knesset, the country's parliament. The contest centred on Netanyahu's continued leadership and the opposition's effort to form an alternative government. With no clear majority emerging in the partial results, Arab parties could play an important role in coalition negotiations. The Central Elections Committee is expected to publish final results after the remaining ballots are counted.