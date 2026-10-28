Mexico TV Host Ernesto Chavana Kicks Drone, Hits Model Isabella Rojas In The Face During Live Show - VIDEO |

A live television broadcast in Monterrey, Mexico, took an unexpected turn after host Ernesto Chavana kicked a production drone, sending it flying into the face of model Isabella Rojas. The incident, which occurred during the entertainment programme Es Show on Multimedios Canal 6 on Monday, October 26, left the model in pain and prompted an immediate reaction from the cast.

The footage has since circulated widely on social media, with viewers questioning the host's decision to kick the device and discussing the moments that followed the accident.

Ernesto Chavana Kicks Drone During Live Broadcast

The incident unfolded on the brightly lit Es Show set, where Chavana, dressed in a light blue suit and holding a microphone, was standing alongside a group of dancers and models.

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A small black drone was positioned on the studio floor when the host approached it and kicked it with considerable force. The device immediately lifted off the ground and travelled towards the women standing behind him.

Within seconds, the drone struck Isabella Rojas, popularly known on the show as La Colombiana, in the mouth and face.

Rojas instinctively bent forward and covered her face with her hands, visibly struggling with the impact. Other cast members appeared startled by the incident, with some rushing towards her to check on her condition.

The model subsequently left the set, appearing to be in pain. What began as an action involving a piece of production equipment quickly became an alarming moment during the live programme.

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Isabella Rojas Receives Medical Attention After Accident

According to reports following the incident, Rojas received medical attention away from the cameras. She later shared an update on Instagram, showing an injury to her upper lip and indicating that she was doing okay.

The development offered some reassurance to viewers concerned about the severity of the impact.

Multimedios also addressed the incident, stating that Rojas “se encuentra bien”, which translates to “she is doing well”.

The network further indicated that Chavana would take responsibility for the medical expenses and any damages arising from the incident.

Chavana has also reportedly apologised following the accident.

Social Media Users Question Host's Actions

As clips from the broadcast spread online, the incident prompted criticism of Chavana's decision to kick the drone while the models were standing nearby.

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Several viewers questioned why the host chose to strike the equipment rather than ask the production team to move it. Others focused on the immediate aftermath, discussing the reaction captured on camera and whether the injured model received sufficient attention from those around her.

While some online discussions have centred on whether the action was careless or driven by frustration, the available footage does not, by itself, establish the host's precise intentions.

The incident has also renewed discussion about the risks of handling production equipment impulsively in a live television environment, where cast members and crew may be positioned close to cameras and other devices.

Es Show is a late-night entertainment programme broadcast by Mexican network Multimedios. The show features humour, models, dancers and variety segments, with Ernesto Chavana serving as its longtime host.