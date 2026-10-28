Bombay HC Restrains Misuse Of Natural Ice Cream Trademark Over Fake Franchise Offers, Fraudulent Websites & Emails |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has restrained unidentified persons from misusing the Natural Ice Cream trademark to allegedly cheat people through fraudulent franchise offers on fake websites and emails.

Justice Madhav Jamdar granted interim relief after finding that the company had established a “very strong prima facie case” of infringement. The court noted that the business, founded by late Raghunandan Kamath in Juhu in 1984, had expanded to more than 193 franchisees.

According to the plaintiffs, fraudsters created websites, emails and letters resembling communications, issued forged franchise offers and sought payments for licences to sell Natural Ice Cream products. A website allegedly identified RK Gupta as the founder.

The company submitted trademark registrations, sales figures and promotional expenditure. Advocates Hrishikesh Shukla, Rohit Iyengar and Mahir Amir, instructed by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, represented Natural. Advocate SP Rajurkar appeared for GoDaddy