Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Has A 'Gift' For His Predecessor Imran Khan: It's Not Freedom But A New Jail

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan | Wikimedia Commons

Despite relentless protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demanding the release of its supremo, former prime minister Imran Khan, his successor Shehbaz Sharif has a gift for his predecessor. No, it's not freedom but a new jail.

As hinted by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday, Khan could be shifted to a new jail in Islamabad between November 20 and 30. According to a report by The Express Tribune, Khan will be housed in a special ward.

Ironically, the new jail will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sharif in the coming days.

The Model Jail facility has been under construction for 17 years after the project initially started in 2009.

Why Imran Khan Is In Jail

Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 and is currently serving his sentence at Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case. There are also pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) related to the protests of May 9, 2023.

Initially, Khan will be shifted to the new facility along with 1,500 other prisoners.

What Amenities Does The New Jail Have?

Located in Sector H-16 of the capital, the Islamabad Model Central Jail is spread over 90 acres and has been designed to house 2,000 inmates. The first phase includes three completed barracks, a 35-bed mini-hospital, a mosque and a kitchen.

This would become the first purpose-built prison in Islamabad, as prisoners in the capital region have until now been accommodated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. This practice has resulted in the transportation of hundreds of prisoners between Rawalpindi and Islamabad every day, creating a security and logistical nightmare.

According to reports, the Islamabad Model Central Jail will include separate barracks for women and juvenile inmates. Equipped with modern security infrastructure and rehabilitation-focused amenities, the facility will also have a library, vocational training centres, courtrooms and administrative offices. Quarters for prison staff and a school for children will also be available on the premises.