Pakistan: Imran Khan Completes 3 Years In Jail; PTI Supporters Protest Across Pak, Over 20 Held

PTI supporters staged protests across Pakistan as Imran Khan completed three years in prison, with police making arrests in Punjab | AI Generated Image

Islamabad, August 5, 2026: Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held protest rallies in several parts of the country on Wednesday as he completed three years in prison, defying a police crackdown.

Police in Punjab province arrested more than 20 workers of Khan's political party for staging a demonstration.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August 5, 2023, when he was convicted in a corruption case. He faces several cases, while convictions in some have either been suspended or overturned. He remains in prison pending trial in other cases.

IMRAN KHAN RELEASE - PAKISTAN



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Aug 4,2026



Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan remains imprisoned at Adiala Jail, marking three years of detention as of August 2026.



While his family, his party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), and… pic.twitter.com/VFDKOYxd8d — Sid (@Trending_Sid) August 5, 2026

Permissions Denied

Khan's party workers had sought permission from the authorities to hold rallies at several locations across Pakistan's four provinces on Wednesday.

Authorities denied permission in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, making a gathering in Peshawar the centrepiece of the party's campaign, which primarily sought Khan's release.

At least two of Khan's sisters were expected to address the gathering in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is in power.

Despite the authorities refusing permission elsewhere, the party leadership directed workers in regional units to organise rallies, senior PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram said.

The demonstrations prompted police crackdowns, with arrests reported in Punjab.

"But we will come out for him (Khan)," Akram added.

Party lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi said, "Punjab Police have arrested over 20 workers in Mianwali, the hometown of Imran Khan, stopping them from coming out to demand the release of their leader."

Allegations Over Jail Conditions

Senior PTI leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi said Khan has endured "every kind of hardship" during his imprisonment. He alleged that the former Prime Minister had been denied meetings with his family and proper medical treatment.

Khan's supporters continued to demand his release as the former Prime Minister marked three years behind bars.

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Amnesty Raises Concerns

Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty International's acting regional director for South Asia, said Pakistan's authorities had "systematically denied Imran Khan the right to a fair trial, subjected him to prolonged solitary confinement, and limited his access to medical care and visitation rights".

She also said Khan had not been permitted to meet his family for more than eight months and that he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had been denied regular access to legal counsel since December 2025.

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