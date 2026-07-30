Pakistan: Lahore High Court Grants Protective Bail To Imran Khan's Sister Noreen Niazi In Cybercrime Case Over Remarks On Army | VIDEO

Lahore High Court granted Noreen Niazi one week's protective bail in a cybercrime case over her alleged remarks about Pakistan's armed forces | AI Generated Image

Lahore, July 30, 2026: A Pakistani court on Thursday granted one week’s protective bail to Noreen Niazi, sister of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, two days after the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered a case against her for allegedly making remarks that “belittled the country's armed forces” over last year's four-day armed conflict with India.

Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Akbar Ali heard Niazi’s petition and restrained the NCCIA from arresting her during the bail period. The court also directed her to approach the relevant court within one week to seek further legal relief.

لاہور ہائیکورٹ نے عمران خان کی بہن نورین نیازی کی ایک ہفتے تک این سی سی آئی اے کے مقدمے میں حفاظتی ضمانت منظور کرلی عدالت نے ایک ہفتے تک متعلقہ عدالت سے رجوع کرنے کی ہدایت کردی pic.twitter.com/yMZ1P8dGA7 — Arshad Ali (@ArshadAliUmar) July 30, 2026

During the hearing, Niazi’s counsel argued that the case had been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and alleged that authorities intended to arrest her before she could obtain interim bail. The lawyer also claimed the case had been filed on political grounds.

Accepting the plea, the court granted protective bail and instructed Niazi to appear before the competent court within the stipulated time.

FIR Alleges Anti-State Propaganda

The NCCIA registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Niazi on Tuesday, accusing her of making “false” allegations against Pakistan and its armed forces.

According to the FIR, “Noreen Niazi attempted to undermine public confidence in the state and create panic among the people. She disseminated false, provocative, insulting and threatening content and conducted a systematic propaganda campaign against state and security institutions.”

Earlier, on July 18, the agency had summoned Niazi, accusing her of sharing “false, offensive and inflammatory” content on social media to defame state institutions and spread “fake narratives”. She later appeared before officials at the NCCIA office in Islamabad for questioning.

Remarks On India-Pakistan Conflict

In an interview that was widely circulated on social media earlier this month, Niazi claimed the India-Pakistan military confrontation in May 2025 resulted from collusion between Pakistan's military leadership and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging it was orchestrated to improve the image of Pakistan's armed forces.

She also sought to belittle Pakistan's military response during the four-day conflict triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack. Without providing evidence, she claimed India avoided escalating the conflict because Pakistan was moving towards recognising Israel and that the episode was intended to facilitate Islamabad's entry into the Abraham Accords.

Pakistan does not recognise Israel and has no diplomatic relations with it. The Abraham Accords, brokered by the US in 2020, established diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and several Arab countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

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“What do you think? ... India, which is a big country, was not in a position to respond to Pakistan when it attacked on May 10?” Niazi said in the interview. “It could have, but India deliberately refrained from giving a strong response because of some understanding.”

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