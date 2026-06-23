‘Free Imran Khan’: Greg Chappell Wears T-Shirt With Special Message; Extends Support To Ex-Pakistan PM Amid Jail Term 

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell has attracted attention on social media after a photograph emerged showing him wearing a T-shirt bearing the message “Free Imran Khan.” The shirt features a portrait of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with a crescent-and-star symbol and the words “Cricket et al.”

The image has quickly circulated among cricket fans, given the longstanding association between Chappell and Khan as two of the most influential figures of their generation. Both men enjoyed illustrious international careers and were among the leading personalities in world cricket during the 1970s and 1980s.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What happened to Imran Khan?

The image, shared on social media, features Chappell wearing a white shirt bearing Khan's portrait and the slogan calling for his release. Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, remains one of Pakistan's most prominent political figures. His party and family have repeatedly alleged that he has been subjected to isolation, restricted access to family members, lawyers and medical professionals, while raising concerns about his health and prison conditions.

Pakistani authorities have denied mistreatment and maintain that he is being held in accordance with prison regulations. The photograph comes months after Chappell spearheaded an open letter signed by 14 former international captains urging Pakistani authorities to ensure humane treatment for Khan while he remains imprisoned. The letter was also signed by former India captains Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.

The appeal, addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighted the need for immediate, adequate medical attention (specifically regarding his vision) and fair legal treatment for the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.

It is not the first time that 'Free Imran Khan' t-shirt has made headlines. A fan named Luke Brown was asked to cover his T-shirt by the security staff before being allowed entry into Junction Oval on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield final between Victoria and South Australia.