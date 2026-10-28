President Droupadi Murmu's Former ADC Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal Partners With Clothing Brand After Retirement; 'Looked Better In Uniform', Netizens React |

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, the former Indian Army Special Forces officer who became an internet sensation while serving President Droupadi Murmu as her Aide-de-Camp (ADC), is back in the spotlight. This time, however, it is not his military uniform that has caught the internet’s attention, but his new venture in the fashion space.

Following his premature retirement from the Army in August 2026, Major Rishabh has partnered with a clothing brand for its latest streetwear collection. Pictures of the former officer sporting contemporary, Gen Z-inspired outfits have been circulating on social media, prompting mixed reactions from users.

TAKE A LOOK:

From army uniform to streetwear:

Major Rishabh first gained widespread popularity through videos featuring him alongside President Murmu at official events and ceremonies. His composed demeanour, sharp appearance and confident presence quickly made him a viral personality, with social media users dubbing him the internet’s “national crush”.

Known for his clean-shaven appearance and impeccably fitted military uniform, he attracted considerable attention online. His latest fashion collaboration, however, presents a noticeably different style.

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In the campaign, he can be seen sporting relaxed, loose-fitting outfits, contemporary jumpers and statement streetwear pieces. He has also grown a beard, marking a visible departure from the clean-cut appearance that many people associated with his military days.

Internet Reacts To His New Look

The transformation has divided social media users. Some have expressed nostalgia for his uniformed appearance and said they preferred his earlier look.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Is Major Rishabh Doing After Retirement?

Major Rishabh reportedly took premature retirement after approximately 12 years of military service to fulfil personal and family commitments. Following his retirement, he also met President Murmu to express his gratitude.