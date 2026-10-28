Akash Ambani's Son Rushes To Hug Bua Isha Ambani During Heartfelt Speech For Her Brother During Jio IPO Listing Ceremony | VIDEO |

A heartwarming family moment stole the spotlight at the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 28. As Isha Ambani delivered an emotional speech praising her brother Akash Ambani’s dedication to building Jio, his young son, Prithvi, was spotted rushing towards the stage to hug his bua.

The adorable moment was caught on camera and has since been making waves on social media. While Isha spoke about her brother’s commitment and the years of hard work he had invested in the company, Prithvi made his way to the stage and stood beside her.

Isha, who was addressing the gathering, responded affectionately to her nephew while continuing her speech. The candid interaction added a personal, family-filled touch to an otherwise formal corporate event.

Isha Ambani’s Emotional Tribute To Her Family

Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, addressed the gathering at the listing ceremony of Jio Platforms Limited, honouring her father, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited.

Describing the listing as “a promise, not a finish line,” Isha emphasised that the milestone marked the beginning of a new chapter for the company. She also spoke about carrying forward the vision of her grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, to make technology and connectivity accessible to millions of Indians. Mukesh Ambani appeared visibly emotional during her address.

Isha Praises Brother Akash Ambani

During her speech, Isha also praised Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, for his dedication to building the telecom and digital services business. She revealed that throughout his 13-year journey with Jio, Akash had rarely returned home before midnight. Expressing her admiration, she said she could not be prouder to be his sister.