Mukesh Ambani, Nita And Anant Visit Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple After Jio Platforms IPO Listing Ceremony |

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with Nita Ambani and their children, visited Mumbai’s revered Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa following the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony on Wednesday. The family’s visit came after an important milestone for the company.

Akash Ambani was also spotted at the temple with his wife, Shloka Mehta, and their children. Mukesh Ambani was seen alongside his daughter Isha Ambani, while Nita Ambani arrived with her younger son, Anant Ambani.

Nita Ambani’s Elegant Ivory Saree Steals The Spotlight

For the temple visit, Nita Ambani opted for an elegant ivory saree featuring blue borders, a subtle nod to Jio’s iconic brand colour. The understated combination gave her traditional look a graceful and meaningful touch.

Isha Ambani, meanwhile, looked radiant in a red Anarkali ensemble, embracing a classic Indian ethnic silhouette for the auspicious occasion.

Anant And Isha Reflect On Jio’s Journey

Earlier, during the Jio Platforms listing ceremony, Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries, described the occasion as a moment of gratitude. Drawing a comparison between the stock exchange bell and a temple bell, he spoke about business as a form of worship and emphasised that its rewards should be shared. “Today, Jio is shared with India,” he declared, highlighting the significance of the milestone.

Isha Ambani also praised her brother Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, for his dedication to building the company’s telecom and digital services business. She revealed that during his 13-year journey with Jio, Akash had rarely returned home before midnight. Expressing her admiration, Isha said she could not be prouder to be his sister.