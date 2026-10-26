Inside Nita Ambani’s Exquisite Pearl Haar With Polki Diamonds And Kanjivaram Saree Handwoven Over 4 Months |

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, recently showcased the beauty of India's traditional craftsmanship in an exquisite Swadesh ensemble. Bringing together the rich weaving heritage of Kanchipuram and the royal jewellery traditions of Rajasthan, her look featured a handwoven Kanjivaram saree paired with a luxurious multi-strand pearl haar embellished with natural Polki diamonds.

A Handwoven Kanjivaram Saree With Intricate Details

The highlight of Nita Ambani's ensemble was a stunning Kanjivaram saree crafted from fine mulberry silk. Woven over four months by master artisan Rajesh Sha, the saree reflects the skill and patience behind India's celebrated handloom traditions.

Its design features delicate pastel Kattam checks, complemented by gold and pure silver zari work. Traditional Mayil, or peacock, and Rudraksha motifs add layers of cultural and spiritual significance to the weave, making the saree a celebration of artistry as much as elegance.

A Luxe Pearl Haar With Polki Diamonds

Complementing the rich silk was a statement multi-strand haar from Swadesh, rooted in Rajasthan's royal jewellery heritage. The necklace features cascading strands of seed pearls, interspersed with gold spacer bars crafted using the traditional Thappa technique.

Natural Polki diamonds add a regal touch, enhancing the necklace's timeless appeal. The combination of lustrous pearls, intricate gold detailing and uncut diamonds creates a striking balance between understated sophistication and royal grandeur.

Together, the saree and haar celebrate India's diverse artistic traditions while honouring the artisans who preserve them.