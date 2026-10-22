From Sai Pallavi’s Regal Banarasi Saree To Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹11.5 Crore Watch, Luxury Meets Tradition At Ramayana Event In Chennai |

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor brought together traditional Indian elegance and high-end luxury at the grand music launch of Ramayana in Chennai on October 21. The actors attended the promotional event alongside music composer AR Rahman at the Chennai Trade Centre, with their contrasting style choices becoming a major talking point.

Sai Pallavi’s Regal Banarasi Saree

Sai Pallavi embraced India's rich handloom heritage in a navy-blue Banarasi Katan silk saree that exuded timeless grace. The luxurious silk drape featured a broad border adorned with intricate silver zari work, while delicate silver butis scattered across the body added a subtle shimmer without taking away from its classic appeal.

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Staying true to her understated ethnic style, the actress paired the saree with a traditional blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves and a detailed border. She draped the saree with an open pallu and neatly arranged centre pleats, allowing the intricate weave to take centre stage.

Sai Pallavi completed her look with a striking gold choker studded with red and green precious stones. The traditional jewellery complemented the navy-blue and silver combination beautifully, adding a regal finish to her ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹11.5 Crore Patek Philippe Watch

While Sai Pallavi celebrated traditional Indian craftsmanship, Ranbir Kapoor made headlines with an extraordinary luxury accessory. The actor was reportedly spotted wearing a Patek Philippe Grand Complications timepiece valued at approximately ₹11.5 crore.

Crafted in 18-karat white gold, the ultra-exclusive watch features a striking black dial and a bezel reportedly set with brilliant emeralds. Its 49.4 mm case and highly complex manual movement reflect the precision and sophistication associated with Swiss haute horlogerie. The statement timepiece added a bold touch of luxury to Ranbir's appearance, making it one of the most talked-about details from the event.