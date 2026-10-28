Mukesh Ambani Gets Emotional At Jio Platforms IPO Listing, Isha And Anant Ambani's Heartfelt Speeches Steal The Show

Mukesh Ambani |

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was visibly emotional during the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony on Wednesday as his children, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, delivered heartfelt speeches celebrating the company's journey and the family's legacy.

The billionaire industrialist was seen wiping tears from his eyes as his children spoke about their grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani's vision, Jio's remarkable growth and the responsibility of serving millions of Indians.

Isha Recalls Legacy

Speaking at the ceremony, Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures, recalled a recent family conversation about Reliance's first public offering in 1977. She said Mukesh Ambani was just 20 when he worked alongside Dhirubhai Ambani on the group's first IPO.

Highlighting Jio Platforms' financial performance, Isha said the company generated approximately $15.5 billion in revenue and $8 billion in earnings within just 10 years. She credited customers for making Jio successful, saying, "Jio aapne banaya."

Akash's Dedication Praised

Isha also praised her brother Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, for his commitment to building the telecom and digital services business. She revealed that Akash had rarely returned home before midnight during his 13-year journey with Jio. Expressing her admiration, she said she could not be prouder to be his sister.

Anant's Emotional Message

Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries, described the Jio Platforms stock market listing as a moment of gratitude. Comparing the stock exchange bell to a temple bell, he said business was a form of worship and its rewards should be shared. "Today, Jio is shared with India," he declared.

Family Vision Continues

Anant emphasised the unity among the three siblings, describing them as three individuals sharing one commitment. He said Reliance would continue pursuing ambitious dreams while remaining grounded in Dhirubhai Ambani's vision, Mukesh Ambani's guidance and the family's values. The emotional ceremony marked a significant milestone in Jio Platforms' journey as a publicly listed company.