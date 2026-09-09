FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Sensex Takes A Massive 800 Points Hit, Ashneer Grover Says DU Infra Crumbling'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Sensex Bleeds Over 800 Points As Brent Touches $100, Escalating US-Iran Tensions Shake Investor Sentiment

Sensex plunged 813 points and Nifty lost 204 points as Brent crude hit $100 amid US-Iran tensions, with IT stocks leading the sell-off and inflation worries rising. (Read more...)

BSE suffered an extensive fall today | File

2. 'How's It Going, Trump?': Iran Embassy Uses Akhsay Kumar Meme To Mock US President Over Drone Loss, Oil Prices & US Elections

The meme referenced Iran’s reported seizure of a US underwater drone, rising oil prices nearing $100 and upcoming US elections. (Read more...)

Lost an underwater . Oil is nearing $100. Elections are coming. How’s it going, Trump? pic.twitter.com/XxcNCHwlmu — I.R. Iran in Tunisia🎒(تونس) (@IranembTun) September 8, 2026

3. Noida Student NSA Detention: SG Tells Supreme Court Allahabad HC Order Quashing Detention, ₹5 Lakh Compensation Will Be Challenged

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Allahabad High Court’s order quashing the NSA detention of a Delhi University student and awarding ₹5 lakh compensation will be challenged by the concerned authorities. (Read more...)

Supreme Court of India | Wikimedia Commons

4. Punjabi Singer And Actor Ammy Virk Attacked In Canada, Multiple Shots Fired At His Car: Report

Multiple shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle linked to Ammy Virk's convoy after his September 5 concert in Abbotsford. (Read more...)

5. Maharashtra DELTA Act To Set Framework For Tokenised Property, Fadnavis Says Move Will Unlock Dormant Wealth

Maharashtra’s proposed DELTA Act will create a legal framework for tokenising land and property to improve transparency, liquidity and access to productive capital. (Read more...)

Maharashtra’s proposed DELTA Act will create a legal framework | Agency

6. ‘Delhi University Infra Is Crumbling’: Ashneer Grover Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Investment To Make DU World-Class

Ashneer Grover has called for at least $2 billion, or around ₹20,000 crore, in investment for Delhi University, saying its infrastructure is “crumbling” and that student safety and quality of life should be prioritised. (Read more...)

Delhi University infra is crumbling . Jo afford kar sakte hai - aur jinke bachhe honhaar bhi hai - woh bhi foreign university isiliye bhejte hai apne bachho ko ! Safety and quality of life first.



At least $2 BN (₹20,000 crores) investment chahiye DU ko world class banane ke… https://t.co/eEgYg4rx3e — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 9, 2026

7. From 'Statesmanship Award' To 'Global Pride Of Maharashtra': Eknath Shinde To Receive 3 Honours In London This Week

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde is set to receive three awards during his London visit. He will be honoured at events at the House of Lords and the House of Commons on September 9 and 10, respectively. (Read more...)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File

8. BCCI Unveils Strong India A Squads For Australia A Series, Hardik Pandya Included In One-Day Team Led By Ruturaj Gaikwad

Hardik Pandya has been named in India A’s 15-member one-day squad for the upcoming Australia A series in Puducherry, with Ruturaj Gaikwad set to captain the side and Devdutt Padikkal serving as vice-captain. (Read more...)

🚨 News 🚨



India A squad announced for home series against Australia A, comprising two multi-day matches and three one-day games in Puducherry.



Details 🔽https://t.co/qv3pB2OLhj pic.twitter.com/svfhQbnEoV — BCCI (@BCCI) September 9, 2026

9. Ganesh Chaturthi: Why Does Vighnaharta Love Modaks? Know The Fascinating Story Behind Lord Ganesha’s Love For Sweet Dumplings

This year, the festival is set to be celebrated not just for 10 or 11 days but 12 days, starting from Monday, September 14, 2026. (Read more...)

10. Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Meets Apple CEO John Ternus Ahead Of iPhone 18 Launch; PHOTO Goes Viral

AP Dhillon recently made his Malta debut with a performance at the Breaking Borders destination music festival on September 5. Days later, the Punjabi singer was seen with Apple CEO John Ternus at Apple Park in Cupertino. (Read more...)