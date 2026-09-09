Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Meets Apple CEO John Ternus Ahead Of iPhone 18 Launch; PHOTO Goes Viral

AP Dhillon's Photo With Apple CEO John Ternus Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, best known for hits like Brown Munde, Dil Nu, With You, Thodi Si Daaru, Old Money, and Thinking of You, among others, recently headlined the Breaking Borders destination music festival in Malta on September 5, marking his debut in the country.

AP Dhillon's Photo With Apple CEO John Ternus Goes Viral

Following his performance, AP Dhillon was spotted alongside Apple's newly appointed CEO, John Ternus, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Cupertino, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is globally known as the headquarters of Apple Inc.

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Apple Set To Unveil New iPhone Lineup

The singer's meeting with Ternus comes on the same day as Apple's highly anticipated Surprise and Shine event, scheduled to take place on September 9. The event is set to begin at 10:30 PM IST, with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the company’s first foldable iPhone expected to be among the major highlights, and will be the first major iPhone launch under new Apple CEO John Ternus following Tim Cook’s departure as CEO earlier this month.

AP Dhillon's picture with John Ternus has now caught the attention of social media users. In the viral photo, the Punjabi singer and Apple CEO can be seen happily posing together at Apple Park.

The unexpected meeting has sparked curiosity among fans, particularly with Apple’s major launch event taking place today. Dhillon, who has established himself as one of the biggest names in the Punjabi music scene with his chart-topping tracks and international performances, appears to have made the most of his visit to California.

AP Dhillon concluded his One of One India tour in December 2025, covering eight major cities.