'How's It Going, Trump?': Iran Embassy Uses Akhsay Kumar Meme To Mock US President Over Drone Loss, Oil Prices & US Elections

Iran Embassy trolls Trump with Akshay Kumar meme | X Image

Iran’s Embassy in Tunisia has turned to Bollywood humour to take a swipe at US President Donald Trump amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

On September 8, the embassy’s official X account, @IranembTun, shared a meme featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar from the 2006 comedy Deewane Huye Paagal. The post used Kumar’s contrasting crying and smiling expressions to mock Trump, alongside a pointed caption referring to a US underwater drone, rising oil prices and the upcoming US elections.

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“Lost an underwater [drone]. Oil is nearing $100. Elections are coming. How’s it going, Trump?” the embassy wrote.

Iran claims seizure of US drone

The meme came after Iran claimed that it had seized a US underwater drone near the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz. The drone has reportedly been valued at around $2.5 million in some accounts.

By referencing oil prices nearing $100 a barrel and the approaching US elections, the Iranian embassy appeared to highlight the economic and political pressures facing Trump as tensions between the two countries continue.

Iran turns to memes

The post is also part of a wider social media strategy adopted by Iranian diplomatic accounts during the ongoing conflict. Iranian officials and diplomatic missions have increasingly used memes, satire, AI-generated videos and popular culture to ridicule US statements, respond to developments and reach a wider online audience.

Earlier posts from Iranian diplomatic accounts have included jokes about the US allegedly “losing the keys” to the Strait of Hormuz, along with viral AI-generated and Lego-style videos. Bollywood has also featured in Iran’s online messaging before, with the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai previously using a meme from the Dhamaal franchise.

Akshay Kumar meme draws attention

The latest Akshay Kumar meme quickly drew attention online, with social media users reacting to Iran’s use of Indian pop culture in geopolitical messaging. Some users jokingly described Akshay Kumar as a “geopolitical asset”, while others speculated about how the post could affect the already tense US-Iran relationship.