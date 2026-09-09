Ganesh Chaturthi: Why Does Vighnaharta Love Modaks? Know The Fascinating Story Behind Lord Ganesha’s Love For Sweet Dumplings

Why Does Vighnaharta Love Modaks? | Canva

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings. Among the many traditions associated with the festival, offering modaks to Lord Ganesha holds a special place. The sweet dumpling is considered his favourite food and is often lovingly called modakpriya. But why does Vighnaharta love modaks? Keep on reading to know the reason and significance of it.

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year, the festival is set to be celebrated not just for 10 or 11 days but 12 days, starting from Monday, September 14, 2026 and the Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on September 25. During the celebration, devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols into their homes and perform puja rituals to mark his birth anniversary. Devotees decorate their homes, and make sweet dishes like Ladoos and modaks for Ganpati Bappa.

Why Lord Ganpati loves modaks?

According to Hindu mythology, there are several fascinating stories associated with the tradition. One popular legend says that Goddess Parvati once prepared a special modak and offered it to Lord Ganesha. The sweet was believed to contain the essence of divine knowledge. Lord Ganesha ate it with great delight, and since then, modaks became closely associated with him.

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There is another well-known story that revolves around Lord Ganesha and his brother Kartikeya (the deity of war). According to one version, their parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, had a special modak that represented supreme wisdom. Both brothers wanted it, leading to a contest. They were asked to travel around the world and return first. While Kartikeya set off on his vehicle, Ganesha circumambulated his parents, explaining that for him, his parents represented the entire universe. Impressed by his wisdom and devotion, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati awarded Ganesha the modak.

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What exactly is modak?

The word modak is derived from the Sanskrit word modaka, which is associated with happiness, joy and delight. Its shape is also believed to symbolise spiritual knowledge, with the pointed top representing the attainment of higher wisdom.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees prepare and offer modaks as naivedya before seeking Ganesha’s blessings. Traditional steamed modaks, known as ukadiche modak, are particularly popular in Maharashtra and are made with rice flour, jaggery and coconut.