Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Know Ganpati Sthapana Muhurat, Rituals And Celebration Of The Festival Dedicated To Vighnaharta | X/ @LostTemple7

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most revered Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesha, also known as Chintamani, Vinayaka, who is worshipped as Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with great devotion across India, particularly in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa and Telangana. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on September 14. Let's take a look at Chaturthi Tithi, Madhyahna Sthapana Muhurat and more.

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals which spans for 10 or 11 days. But, this year, the festival will be celebrated for 12 days due to alignments in the lunar-solar calendar. On this day, people visit Lord Ganesha temple, and bring Lord Ganesha idol to their home. In 2026, the festival will begin from Monday, September 14.

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Ganpati Sthapana Muhurat 2026

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month. Devotees traditionally install the idol of Lord Ganesha during the Madhyahna period, which is considered especially auspicious for Ganapati worship. The best time to install and worship Ganesha idol on Ganesh Chaturthi is from 11:20 AM to 1:48 PM on September 14.

According to Drik Panchang, the muhurats are as follows:

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 10:36 AM on Sep 14, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 11:14 AM on Sep 15, 2026

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 10:36 AM to 12:51 PM

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Ganesh Chaturthi rituals

The celebrations begin with bringing home or installing a Ganesh idol at a pandal. The idol is placed on a decorated platform and the Pran Pratishtha ritual is performed to invoke the divine presence of Lord Ganesha.

Devotees then offer flowers, durva grass, fruits, sweets and other traditional offerings. Modak, considered one of Lord Ganesha's favourite foods, holds special significance during the celebrations. Daily prayers and aartis are performed throughout the festival, with families and communities coming together to seek the deity's blessings.

How is Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated?

During the festival, devotees beautifully decorate their houses; grand public pandals are also decorated. Ganesh Chaturthi transforms neighbourhoods into vibrant centres of devotion and celebration. In Maharashtra, Mumbai's famous Ganeshotsav attracts thousands of devotees to iconic pandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja. The festival is concluded on Anant Chaturdashi, and this year it (last day) will fall on September 25.