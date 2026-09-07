Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: After 9 Years, The Festival Will Be Celebrated For 12 Days This Year, Here's Why? |

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious festivals which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The festival, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is known as the deity of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings, will begin from September 14 this year. In 2026, the festival is being observed with an extended 12-day celebration in several parts of India, particularly Maharashtra. This has sparked curiosity among devotees about why Ganeshotsav is continuing for longer than the commonly observed 10-day period.

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About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi, the fourth day of the waxing phase of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 14. Traditionally, the festival culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, the 14th day of the same lunar fortnight, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha through visarjan.

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An unusual event after nine years

The duration of Ganeshotsav is linked to the Hindu lunar calendar rather than a fixed number of days. Depending on the tithi and local traditions, the festival is observed for different durations, including one-and-a-half, three, five, seven or 10 days. In 2026, the festival will span 12 days due to a rare alignment of lunar tithis. The festival begins with Ganesha Sthapana on September 14 and culminates in Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan on September 25, 2026. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will fall on the Tritiya of Bhandrapada Shukla. The 12-day Ganeshotsav is an unusual event and takes place nine years following the last extended celebration in 2017.

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12 days Ganpati fest falls every 9 year?

12-day Ganpati celebration is a rare event due to alignments in the lunar-solar calendar, like the 12-day period observed in 2026 that follows the previous extended 12-day cycle in 2017 by nine years. However, it does not adhere strictly to a fixed 9-year mathematical rule; instead, it depends on particular repeating tithi (lunar day) calculations in the Hindu Panchang.

Ganpati Celebration

The most prominent public celebrations in Maharashtra generally follow the period from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi. During this time, devotees install beautifully decorated idols, perform daily aarti and offer modaks, laddus and other favourite delicacies to Lord Ganesha.

The final day which is Anant Chaturdashi, marks the grand culmination of the festivities, with processions carrying idols for immersion in water. Devotees chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as they bid farewell to the deity. Anant Chaturdashi is the day of expressing hope that Lord Ganesha returns the following year with blessings of happiness and prosperity.