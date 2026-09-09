Punjabi Singer And Actor Ammy Virk Attacked In Canada, Multiple Shots Fired At His Car: Report

Ammy Virk Attacked In Canada | Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk was reportedly attacked in Canada on September 5, 2026. According to reports, a car linked to the singer’s convoy was targeted. The incident took place after his concert in Abbotsford, British Columbia. According to Voice Online, the police stated that initial information indicates that people travelling in a dark-coloured SUV fired multiple shots at the targeted car. Abbotsford Police patrol officers confirmed that a shooting took place, but no one was injured. Sources told the portal that the vehicle that was shot at was bullet-proof.

According to the portal, during the further investigation, it was revealed that Ammy, along with the show's promoter, was travelling in the targeted car. Till now, Ammy has not shared any statement regarding the reports of the attack. The reason behind the attack is also unknown.

Ammy Virk's Canada Tour

Meanwhile, Ammy has been posting videos and pictures on Instagram from his concerts in Canada. On Tuesday, he shared a few pictures from a concert in Vancouver and wrote, "Thank you so much Vancouver ❤️(BC) Hope you guyz liked that show.. that was our last show of unity tour… (sic)"

He further wrote, "Bahut khushi hoyi tour finish krke, bahut kuch sikheya, bahut galtiaan v kitiaan, bahut sudhaaariyan v, bahut lokaan baare clearity mili, but overall bahut vadhiya reha, agge ton hor mehnat krke avange, te tuhanu hor v jyaaada entertain karan di koshish kraange, asin apni saari team da bahut bahut dhnwaad krde aa, saade musicians, saadi production team, saadi management, saade promoter.. lots of love guyz… (sic)"

We are sure Ammy's fans would be worried about him after reading the reports of his car being attacked in Canada.

Ammy Virk Movies

Ammy was this year seen in films like Bambukat 2 and Chardi Kalan. He currently doesn't have a movie lined up, which is officially announced.