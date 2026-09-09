‘Delhi University Infra Is Crumbling’: Ashneer Grover Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Investment To Make DU World-Class

‘Delhi University Infra Is Crumbling’: Ashneer Grover Calls For At Least $2 Billion Investment, Says ‘Safety And Quality Of Life First’ |

Entrepreneur and former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover has called for a major investment push in Delhi University, arguing that the institution needs at least $2 billion, or around ₹20,000 crore as cited by him, to build world-class infrastructure.

In a post on X, Grover raised concerns over the state of infrastructure at Delhi University (DU) and said that student safety and quality of life should be treated as priorities.

Delhi University infra is crumbling . Jo afford kar sakte hai - aur jinke bachhe honhaar bhi hai - woh bhi foreign university isiliye bhejte hai apne bachho ko ! Safety and quality of life first.



At least $2 BN (₹20,000 crores) investment chahiye DU ko world class banane ke… https://t.co/eEgYg4rx3e — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 9, 2026

“Delhi University infra is crumbling. Jo afford kar sakte hai aur jinke bachhe honhaar bhi hai woh bhi foreign university isiliye bhejte hai apne bachho ko! Safety and quality of life first.”

He added that “at least $2 BN (₹20,000 crores) investment chahiye DU ko world class banane ke liye.”

Ashneer Grover Raises Delhi University Infrastructure Concerns

Grover's remarks came in response to a social media post discussing the construction of hostels at Delhi University over the past decade.

The post he quoted claimed that no DU hostels had been constructed after 2014 and compared the figure with the number of BJP offices allegedly built during the same period.

However, those figures were claims made in the quoted social media post and were not independently substantiated in the material available.

Grover did not directly endorse the political comparison. Instead, his response focused on what he described as the broader infrastructure challenges facing the university.

‘Safety And Quality Of Life First’: Grover

The entrepreneur argued that the quality of campus infrastructure can influence the decisions of students and their families when choosing a university.

According to Grover, even families that can afford overseas education and have academically capable children may choose foreign universities because of factors extending beyond academics, including campus facilities, safety and overall quality of life.

His comments bring attention to issues such as student accommodation, hostel capacity, campus maintenance, amenities and the wider student experience at public universities.

Grover Puts ₹20,000 Crore DU Investment Figure

Grover estimated that Delhi University would require an investment of at least ₹20,000 crore to become a world-class institution.

The figure, however, is Grover's own assessment and is not an officially announced funding requirement of Delhi University or the government.

The remarks come amid a wider discussion over the infrastructure needs of India's leading public universities. As Indian institutions seek to compete globally, investment in areas such as student housing, research facilities, laboratories, libraries, sports infrastructure, safety and campus amenities is increasingly becoming part of the conversation alongside academic performance.