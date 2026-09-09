Maharashtra DELTA Act To Set Framework For Tokenised Property, Fadnavis Says Move Will Unlock Dormant Wealth

Maharashtra’s proposed DELTA Act will create a legal framework. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra is developing a legal framework for blockchain-based tokenisation of land and other immovable assets through the proposed Maharashtra Digitization and Exchange of Land Token Asset, or DELTA, Act, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Fadnavis said the initiative could help India unlock productive capital, improve transparency and increase liquidity in the property market.

DELTA Act To Support Tokenisation

Fadnavis said tokenisation should not be viewed as a tool for speculation. Instead, Maharashtra wants to use the technology to convert dormant wealth into economic opportunities while creating a transparent system for ownership and transactions.

Tokenisation digitally represents ownership rights in an asset on a blockchain. A legal framework could provide clarity around the issue, transfer and exchange of tokens linked to land and immovable property.

The Chief Minister said the next phase of financial technology must expand access to credit, intelligence, ownership and opportunity, just as the Unified Payments Interface made digital transactions accessible.

Technology Themes Shaping Finance

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chair of GFF 2026, Infosys co-founder and Chairman of Axilor Ventures, said agentic artificial intelligence, tokenisation and quantum computing would shape the next decade of finance.

He said UPI became successful because it was developed as open, interoperable and low-cost public infrastructure designed for inclusion.

India could lead the next phase of innovation by keeping inclusion, responsible adoption, security and trusted systems at the centre, he added.

GFF Emerges As Global Platform

NPCI Executive Director for Growth Sohini Rajola said the Global Fintech Fest has grown from a conference into a platform connecting policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, fintech firms, investors and academia.

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She said the event allows policy to meet implementation and helps innovators test ideas against regulatory and institutional realities.

The four-day event at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre from September 8 to 11 is organised by PCI, NPCI and the Fintech Convergence Council, supported by government departments and financial regulators.