Ganeshotsav 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Backs DJ Ban, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Regulate High-Decibel Sound Systems | VIDEO

Uddhav Thackeray has urged the Maharashtra government to address festive noise pollution and regulate high-decibel DJ systems | X - @ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday backed the growing public demand for a ban on high-decibel DJ sound systems during festivals, saying that celebrations should spread joy among people, not cause disturbance.

Addressing a news conference here, Thackeray urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, to convene a meeting with all stakeholders to regulate festive noise pollution ahead of next week's Ganesh festival.

Call For Quieter Celebrations

"Celebrations should not be noisy. They should make people happy, not bother them. People want celebrations but not the trouble (of noise)," the former chief minister said, adding that his party is ready to take a stand on the issue.

The demand for festivals free of DJs and high-powered loudspeakers has been gaining momentum in the state, with Pune-based activist Vidyanand Bapat emerging as a prominent voice opposing the use of high-decibel sound systems that cause noise pollution during festivities.

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Thackeray Questions Dahi Handi Performances

Asked about inappropriate dance performances at some Dahi Handi events in the state, Thackeray asked if "neo-Hindutvavadis" or "Gaumutradhari Hindus" were ready to accept this and whether it fits in their concept of Hindutva.

Those in power do not know how to administer. Be it the state government or the Centre, he claimed.

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