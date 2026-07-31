Uddhav Thackeray Dials Abhijeet Dipke, Invites Him To 'Matoshree'; Here's What CJP Founder Said |

Mumbai: Abhijeet Dipke, who came into the spotlight after leading a 36-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has now drawn the attention of Maharashtra's political leaders. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray personally spoke to Dipke over the phone, congratulated him on the success of his agitation and invited him to visit his residence, 'Matoshree', in Mumbai.

Thackeray Speaks To Dipke & Family

The conversation was facilitated by senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire, who visited Dipke's residence in Bajajnagar on Thursday. During the visit, Khaire connected Dipke with Thackeray through a phone call.

A video of the meet and the phone call has surfaced on the internet, allegedly showing Dipke's mother speaking to the Sena UBT chief on a phone call. Some reports also alleged that they had a conversation over Dipke's marriage, as wedding proposals have been flooding in for him from all over the nation.

Invitation To Matoshree

During the interaction, Thackeray praised Dipke for the successful protest and also spoke to his parents. He enquired about Dipke's personal life, his health and extended a warm invitation to visit Matoshree.

Dipke To Visit Mumbai

Responding to the invitation, Dipke said he would be happy to meet leaders from across the political spectrum and confirmed that he would visit Matoshree. "I would like to meet all leaders. I will definitely come to Mumbai and visit Matoshree," Dipke said. Dipke's parents also reminisced about Chandrakant Khaire's tenure as a Member of Parliament during the meeting.

Since concluding his Jantar Mantar protest, Dipke has been receiving attention from leaders of various political parties, fuelling speculation about his future political course. However, there has been no official announcement regarding his entry into any political party.

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