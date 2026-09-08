Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil Urges Citizens To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav, Promote Local Artisans

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil paints a handmade paper Ganesh idol using natural colours during an eco-friendly workshop at Mantralaya | AI Generated Image (X - @ChDadaPatil)

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has appealed to citizens to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an environmentally friendly manner and promote traditional local arts and artisans.

Eco-Friendly Idol Workshop

An eco-friendly idol painting workshop, titled ‘Paint Your Own Paper Mache Bappa’, was organised at the Trimoorti Courtyard in Mantralaya by the Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board in association with the Handmade Paper Institute, Pune.

Patil visited the workshop and painted a Ganesh idol made from handmade paper using natural colours, conveying a message of sustainable celebrations.

पर्यावरणपूरक बाप्पा, स्थानिक कलेला प्रोत्साहन! 🌿🙏🏻



गणेशोत्सवाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर मंत्रालयातील त्रिमूर्ती प्रांगणात आयोजित ‘Paint Your Own Paper Mache Bappa’ या पर्यावरणपूरक गणेशमूर्ती रंग कार्यशाळेला भेट दिली. यावेळी हातकागदापासून तयार केलेल्या गणेशमूर्तीला नैसर्गिक रंगांनी… pic.twitter.com/TWtKyBQazB — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) September 8, 2026

During the workshop, citizens and students painted Ganesh idols made from handmade paper pulp using natural colours. The initiative aimed not only to promote environmental conservation but also to preserve traditional handmade paper art, encourage local artists and create employment opportunities for artisans in rural areas.

Promoting Sustainable Celebrations

Patil said the Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board had developed Ganesh idols using paper mache as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative. Such idols can be immersed relatively quickly, while natural colours can be used to give them an attractive appearance.

“The Ganesh festival is a celebration of faith, devotion and joy. Celebrating it in an eco-friendly manner is our collective responsibility. Along with adopting environmentally friendly alternatives for Ganesh idols, it is important to support local artists, artisans and traditional industries,” Patil said.

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He added that using handmade paper idols could help protect the environment while providing a market for the skills of local artisans and strengthening the rural economy.

“I appeal to every citizen to accept the message—celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav and promote handmade paper and local arts,” Patil said.

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