DBATU Faculty Recruitment To Be Completed In 3 Months: Chandrakant Patil | X - ChDadaPatil

Mumbai: The recruitment process for vacant faculty positions at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU), Lonere, will be completed within the next three months, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Thursday.

Patil said the state government was taking necessary steps to ensure that students do not suffer academic losses due to delays in examination results and other administrative issues. He said efforts would be made to resolve all major problems concerning the university and its students by December.

He was speaking at the 28th convocation ceremony of DBATU in the presence of Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of the university Jishnu Dev Varma. Guardian Minister of Raigad Bharat Gogawale, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, MP Sunil Tatkare and senior university and government officials were present.

Faculty recruitment and reforms

Patil said measures were being taken to ensure timely declaration of results and expressed confidence that visible improvements would be seen in the university's functioning after December.

He also said the government wanted to ensure that students would not be forced to migrate to other universities due to administrative difficulties.

Focus on digital administration

The minister said the university was moving towards making its admission and examination processes fully online.

Digital technology, he said, should not be restricted to administrative convenience but should also be used to improve students' overall academic experience.

Describing education as a powerful instrument of social transformation, Patil said DBATU's location near the historic Raigad Fort and its association with the legacy of the Mahad Satyagraha gave the institution special significance.

“Education is the most effective tool for social transformation. It promotes equality, progress and development,” Patil said, adding that the National Education Policy 2020 was an important step towards inclusive and equitable education.

Support scheme for single mothers' daughters

The government is also considering a special scheme for daughters of single mothers pursuing higher education in universities and colleges across Maharashtra, Patil said.

The Higher and Technical Education Department will first collect data on such students and determine their numbers.

A meeting will subsequently be held under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to consider a special support scheme for them.

Patil said the government was keen to provide financial and educational support to daughters of single mothers, who shoulder the responsibility of raising their children on their own.

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Shivaji Maharaj statue soon

Patil also announced that the construction of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the DBATU campus has been completed and that it would be inaugurated soon by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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