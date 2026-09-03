ST NCMC Recharge Row: ₹100 Top-Up Gives Only ₹86.14 Through Agents, Passengers Raise Concerns | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) new NCMC-based concession system has run into a fresh controversy, with passengers alleging that they are being made to bear the cost of charges paid to agents for recharging the card.

From September 1, senior citizens and women passengers are required to use NCMC cards to avail themselves of concessionary fares. However, a ₹100 top-up through an authorised agent credits only ₹86.14 to the card, while the same recharge through an ST conductor credits ₹98.

Recharge charges spark controversy

According to senior MSRTC officials, the tender for the NCMC service provider included a provision for paying a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) to agents handling card transactions. MDR is a fee paid to banks, payment networks or service providers for processing digital or card payments.

While the agent-related deduction is ₹13.86 for every ₹100 recharge, passengers are charged ₹2 as a gateway fee even when the top-up is carried out by an ST conductor. Officials said conductors, being MSRTC employees, do not receive an agent commission.

The charges have raised questions over whether passengers should pay for the transaction costs of a system introduced primarily to provide concessions. An NCMC card itself costs ₹199, followed by additional charges during top-ups.

Passenger representatives have also pointed out that NCMC cards used in Mumbai's Metro services do not attract similar top-up charges.

Passenger groups raise concerns

Deepak Chavan, working president of Ganeshbhakt Konkanvasi Pravasi Sangh, said the recharge network should have been made fully operational before the new system was introduced.

He noted that in rural areas, ST depots can be 30-35 km from villages, making repeated travel for recharges impractical.

He demanded recharge facilities through conductors or at gram panchayat level and said the Aadhaar-based concession option should continue until the system stabilises.

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Union warns of agitation

Meanwhile, Sandeep Shinde, president of Maharashtra State Transport Kamgar Sanghatana, criticised the implementation, saying conductors were instructed through a message without adequate training.

He said frequent errors and machine hang-ups during top-ups were causing frustration among passengers and conductors, and warned of agitation if the problems were not resolved.

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